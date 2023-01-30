King Carlos III would be seeking divine help for his son, Prince Harry, to attend his coronation, planned for the next Saturday May 6.

After the publication of his book ‘Spare’, Harry has made it clear that his family relationship is not on the best of terms and that his years in the British crown have come to an end.

However, the king wants both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to be present at the grand event.

According to reports circulating in the British media, King Charles III asked the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Melby, for help to intercede in his relationship with the Duke of Sussex and to reach an agreement that guarantees his participation in the coronation. .

However, it is said that what would worry the monarch is the position of his eldest son, Prince William.

It is also said that Carlos III believes that if Harry and his wife Meghan did not attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey, it would be a greater distraction than their presence, so he is ready to agree to concessions, including a high-profile seat inside the event and an informal guarantee that the couple can keep the titles they relinquished in 2020.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper:

‘The bottom line is whether they attend the coronation and, if they do, under what terms and conditions. The family is divided, and all indications are that Harry is being advised not to agree to anything at this stage and – to drag on – until the last minute, which makes negotiations with him very difficult.”

The archbishop, who will preside over the coronation ceremony, was asked for the first time to intervene among the brothers william and harry shortly after Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

For now there are no official comments from either party.

Carlos III would respond to Harry’s accusations

Given the indications that the youngest son of King Charles and Diana of Wales in his book and in the documentary published by Netflix, the royal family has remained on the sidelines. They have not issued responses about the comments – several of large caliber – that the young man made about his brother William and his father Carlos.

However, it is speculated that ahead of his coronation, the king will sit down with the BBC for a special feature in which he could comment on Harry and Meghan’s situation.

A Buckingham Palace source told The Daily Mirror that the issue is quite sensitive because it could provoke an “unpredictable response from Harry”.

