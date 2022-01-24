The attendance rates of students in schools varied, on the first day of the attendance school, after applying the distance education method during the first weeks of the current second semester.

School principals confirmed that the attendance of students from the first group, who is scheduled to attend in schools, was good on the first day of school attendance, as attendance rates ranged between 80 and 90%, especially among kindergarten and first cycle students, who recorded higher attendance rates compared to their peers from the school stages. other.

They attributed the absence of a number of twelfth grade students on the first day to the need for them to obtain a negative “Corona” examination result, pointing to the delay in the examination results for a number of students, forcing them not to attend schools.

They stressed the commitment of students and educational staff to the precautionary measures on the first attendance school day, which enhances the protection of the school community from infection with the “Corona” virus.

On the other hand, the guide for the safe gradual return to attendance education for the second semester, which was recently published by the ministry on “Telegram”, distributed attendance students in government schools into two groups, including the first group, which started its work yesterday, kindergarten, first cycle students, and students The twelfth, or thirteenth, according to the British system, who will take the international and major exams, in addition to students of higher education with the application of the green traffic system.

The second group includes the return of students in the various remaining educational stages to schools, starting from January 31.

The guide confirmed that education will be available remotely for all public education students, according to the desire of the guardian, until a reassessment of health conditions in the country. As for higher education students, the distance education option is limited to the injured and those who are in contact with them, with the submission of a medical report issued by the approved authorities in the country, proving the health status.

The guide also stressed the suspension of external school trips until further notice, while continuing sports and cultural activities in schools according to precautionary measures.

On the other hand, the Emirates Foundation for School Education carries out monitoring visits to public schools to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures, and to follow up on the application of circulars, procedures for vaccination, examinations, and a guide to safe return.

The Foundation has identified a number of procedures related to the gradual return of students, most notably conducting a nasal swab examination (PCR) for students, and obtaining a negative examination result of no more than 96 hours at the first entry to the educational facility.

The student must then have a nasal swab examination every two weeks. Employees of the administrative, technical and educational staff are also required to apply the “fortress” system and to show the status of green traffic upon entering the educational facility.

The green traffic system is also applied to parents of students, through the “Al-Hosn” application, to enter educational facilities with a negative examination result that is valid for no more than 96 hours.

• Guide to the gradual safe return The students of attendance at public schools were distributed into two groups.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

