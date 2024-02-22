Those who just couldn't get their hands on Kimera's previous creation will get another chance with the EVO38.

If you want to bring a motorsport legend back to the present, Lancia is your choice. That is why there have already been (attempted) revivals of the Stratos, Delta HF Integrale and thanks to Kimera also the 037. Under the name EVO37, Kimera had a kind of restomod. At least, one that looked very similar to the classic 037, but with LED lights, different rim designs and that kind of work. The engine is a custom-made 2.1 liter four-cylinder turbo with more than 500 hp.

Exclusive

The Kimera EVO37 is a very exclusive project. Kimera only builds 37 units of the EVO37, what's in a name. Unfortunately, these are all already sold out, for 480,000 euros (bare) each. With roughly 8 billion people, the chance that you are one of those 37 people is not very high. Second chance: there is a new Kimera. And the recipe is more or less identical.

Kimera EVO38

On the face of it, the idea is the same. Even though it is called 038 this time (Kimera is not in Zwolle), the inspiration is still a Lancia 037. It seems that Kimera sees a system in the name 037, more about that in a moment. First focus on the EVO38. It is still a completely custom-made car from front to back, including a custom-engineered engine.

What is different: the body kit. You can see the Kimera EVO38 a bit as a kind of 037 Evoluzione. The front bumper is completely different, the cooling holes in the front bumper are much larger and small details such as the NACA ducts for the rear wheels make the appearance of the EVO38 just that little bit different. The Pirelli P-Zero tires have F1-esque red striping with the P-Zero text clearly indicated.

AWD

The engine has also been addressed, but Kimera is keeping that under wraps for now. It is probably still the same engine as the EVO37, but probably better optimized with even more horsepower. Kimera also draws the line there, because where the EVO37 had rear-wheel drive, the EVO38 is four-wheel drive. That is a bit at odds with the idea of ​​the 037, but hey, it is officially an 038.

Speaking of which: 37 copies of the EVO37 were built and Kimera is consistent: there will be one more of the EVO38 to reach 38 copies to be built. The price will also be announced soon, but don't expect to have to pay much less for the EVO38 than the EVO37, so half a million euros is not unlikely. We expect more details about the EVO38 when it is unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show.

