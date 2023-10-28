Kim Kardashian, in the campaign to present the new bra of her underwear brand, Skims. Skims / @pierresnaps

A molded bra to highlight the shape of the nipples. This is the new idea of Skims, the underwear brand that celebrity and businesswoman Kim Kardashian created in 2019. She herself stars in the launch campaign, in which she appears wearing The Ultimate Nipple Bra, which will go on sale on Tuesday, October 31. In the promotional video, Kardashian appears sitting in front of a computer, in a minimalist office in shades beige, with glasses and a ponytail, and addresses his audience to talk about climate change. “The temperature of the Earth is getting higher and higher. Sea levels are rising. Ice sheets are shrinking. I’m not a scientist, but I think we can all use our abilities to contribute something,” she explains, “that’s why I’m introducing a new bra with a built-in nipple, so that no matter how hot it is, you always look cold.” Next, she leans on the table in her office to add: “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And, unlike icebergs, they are not going to disappear.” Next, she takes off the tight t-shirt she is wearing to show off her new product.

Kardashian has sought to mix irony and awareness to present her latest bet, but criticism on social networks has not been long in coming. Many Skims followers thought she was being naïve when they saw the campaign, and several of them criticized on the firm’s Instagram account that Kardashian uses an issue like climate change to sell her clothes. “You’ve lost me with this Kim… Using climate change as a claim to sell fast fashion…,” lamented an Instagram user. Even on the website The Cut They questioned whether it was a real launch or a marketing trick, as the launch coincided with the Halloween celebration. But they also highlighted Kardashian’s ability to do business taking advantage of the moment. “How many times have you felt embarrassed by showing your nipples through your bra for everyone to see? “Kim Kardashian, once again, is turning our shame into a product,” noted the article.

Because nothing in Kim Kardashian’s world is the result of chance. In the same campaign, she takes the opportunity to tell the world her bra size: she uses a 34 C (the equivalent of 90 C in Spain) and for the advertisement she chose the model in Sienna color (showing that there is a diversity of shades to combine with everything). type of garments). And with this novelty, the businesswoman also joins the #freethenipple movement, which in recent years defends that breasts and nipples can be shown without fear of censorship on social networks such as Instagram, which prohibits them from being shown. “The canons of ‘good taste’ still want women to hide that part of their body in the street or on the networks. This is proven by the periodic controversies surrounding this issue: last year, for example, the actress Florence Pugh had to write a manifesto on her Instagram after daring to dare to show her buttons as she called them at a Valentino show,” Adriana Andolini reflected in this column published in S Fashion last February.

Because, in addition to criticism against the use of climate change as a marketing tool, Skims’ Instagram account has seen a lot of support for this new ‘revolution’ proposed by Kardashian. Several users have applauded the idea and joked that Jennifer Aniston will have already reserved several models, alluding to her character as Rachel in the series. Friends, who, in addition to his hair, has always been remembered for showing the shape of his nipples without complexes. She is not the only celebrity who has claimed to mark her nipple on various occasions: the slip dress that the model Kate Moss wore in the nineties became a statement of principles that has been replicated at all types of events; In recent years Florence Pugh has become a standard bearer of the #freethenipple movement in the presentations of her films and actress Anne Hathaway also wrote a chapter in the history of red carpet fashion when she collected the Oscar for best actress in distribution by The Miserables in 2012 with a light pink Prada dress that highlighted her nipples. “I looked in the mirror, I turned to Adam [su marido] and I said, ‘My nipples look like they’re hard.’ He replied: ‘You look pretty, your nipples look pointy. The red carpet is going to close, we have to go,” he explained a couple of years later in a Interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which he explained that this model was not his first choice and recognized that it had been one of his most risky and criticized outfits.

Although in recent years there has been a tendency that it does not matter that the nipples are marked, that this does not imply shame as they pointed out in The Cut, Many times tricks are resorted to to prevent them from showing, from nipple shields (which have been lavished in recent times on covers and red carpets, from Zendaya to Camila Cabello) to double-sided adhesive tape to prevent a pronounced neckline from leaving the nipples visible. nipples to nipple covers or adhesive silicone cups that prevent the shape of the nipple from showing through clothing. But, in addition to the debates about whether or not to mark a nipple, several Skims followers have addressed another vision of The Ultimate Nipple Bra, talking about what it can mean for women who have undergone a mastectomy. “It may seem like a joke [el nuevo producto] But I know women who have had mastectomies and reconstructions due to cancer, who have lost their nipples and use prosthetic nipples. “I am sure that something like this can be of value to these women,” said one of the users.

As is often the case with many of Kim Kardashian’s appearances (like when she wore a Marilyn Monroe museum dress to the Met Gala) and proposals, the debate is open. But, there too, the businesswoman and celebrity wanted to get ahead of the criticism: she has announced that part of the money obtained from the sale of her new bra (specifically 10%) will be donated to the environmental network. @1percentftpwhich promotes the protection of the Planet.