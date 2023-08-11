A spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces, Yuriy Ignat, said that the targeting attempt was made using “Kingal” missiles.

He explained that the Starokonstantinov airport in the city of Khmelinsky “is now suffering from the consequences of the strikes that targeted it.”

He continued: “In the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Our young pilots, who will soon go to study, were offered to fly F-16to attack.”

He highlighted: “They wanted to beat our pilots and deny us the possibility of switching to Western technology.. This is not the first time that the Russians hit this airport, but they failed to hit it today..

And last July, Ukraine announced the formation of an “alliance” of 11 countries to train its pilots on the “F-16” fighters.

Ukraine has long asked the United States to provide it with “F-16”, considering it necessary to be able to confront the military operation launched by Russia against it.