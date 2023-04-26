Of Arrigo Schieppati

The presence of one or more cysts is documented in 10-20% of the population and the frequency increases with age: they are found in 30% of over 70s

During an ultrasound I was found a renal cyst, described as follows: «Superior mesorenal polylobed cystic formation on the posterior lip with fine internal exponents that converge centrally, where they appear thickened». Do I have to worry?

He answers Arrigo SchieppatiCoordination Center for the Regional Network of Rare Diseases, Mario Negri Institute, Bergamo (GO TO THE FORUM)

The ultrasound documents that there is a cyst in the left kidney: the description places it between what are termed "complex". Cysts are liquid-filled sacs that occupy space within an organ. They are usually asymptomatic and are often found casually during radiological examinations performed to investigate other pathologies. They can be of different sizes: very large ones cause compression on the surrounding organs; in this case they cause discomfort or pain. The presence of one or more renal cysts is documented in 10-20% of the population and the frequency increases with age: kidney cysts are found in 30% of women and men over 70 years of age.

Most are benign in nature and shouldn’t cause concern: often no other checks or remote controls are necessary. This applies to the so-called simple cysts, which are the most frequent: they are completely liquid formations with thin and regular walls. Instead, the term is used complex renal cyst in the event that particular alterations appear on the ultrasound, such as the presence of “septa” or “sepimentations” inside the cyst (membranes of tissue that divide a cyst into several internal chambers); of calcifications or thickening of the wall; of non-homogeneous, dense content within the cyst, which can be made up of blood (haemorrhagic cysts) or protein material. Vegetations may also be present, i.e solid tissue “buttons” inside the liquid pouch.

In the late 1980s the American radiologist Morton Bosniak developed a classification of renal cysts, which initially had four types. Changes have since been made to this classification. They are currently defined five categories of cystic kidney lesions, based on the degree of complexity and possible malignancy. The two extremes are class I, which includes simple cysts, and class IV, which includes malignant cysts requiring surgery. The evaluation of a patient who has been found to have a complex cyst should be entrusted to a urologist, who examines the opportunity for remote control and more in-depth investigations (such as CT scans or Rmn).