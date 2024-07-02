Fighting between Israel and Hamas intensifies. The Israeli army confirmed that it struck overnight in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, the sites from which about 20 rockets were launched yesterday by the Islamic Jihad towards Israeli communities bordering the Strip. Among the sites were also weapons depots and infrastructure of the terrorist organization. Before the raid, the IDF asked residents of the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis to move to humanitarian zones on the coast. The toll is 8 dead and dozens wounded.