His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, opened the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

During his meeting with a number of participating players who compete during the tournament days in the categories of juniors, youth, masters, professionals and people of determination, His Highness praised the efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and the organizers of the ceremony in spreading and developing the game, and discovering and nurturing emerging sports talents.

His Highness praised the role played by the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in enhancing the emirate’s position on the sports map as a global capital for jiu-jitsu, and preparing a new generation of talents and champions in the UAE capable of competing and ascending to the podium at the highest levels. The activities of the 15th edition of the tournament are being held under the patronage of His Highness. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan…at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, where the tournament attracts 7,000 players, both male and female, from 127 countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saeed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Head of the Department of Culture. Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Abdel Moneim Al-Sayed Mohammed Al-Hashemi, President of the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation.