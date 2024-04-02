Thailand will be the scene of one of the most anticipated trials in recent months: the Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta case. The young Spaniard, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho, is accused of the premeditated murder of the Colombian surgeon that occurred on the island of Ko Samui on August 2, 2023.

Sancho, who initially confessed to the crime and now claims that it was an “accident”, will be tried starting April 9. A high-profile case, in which the Thai Prosecutor's Office can request the maximum sentence, that is, the death penalty.

Daniel Sancho, escorted by Thai police in the port of Koh Samui island, Thailand. Photo:EFE Share

The line of defense of Sancho, 29, has been based on the fact that there was an argument with Arrieta, with whom he met for a few days of vacation, as a result of which the Colombian died.

“I am convinced that they are going to acquit me because it will be proven that it was self-defense,” the chef told the EFE news agency.

“A small knife that the accused had previously prepared as a tool to cut and dismember the body of Mr. Edwin Arrieta,” the Prosecutor's Office said in a report published by the Spanish media. The world.

“The case has a high penalty. It is feared that the accused will escape and could coerce witnesses,” the entity added.

Edwin Arrieta, doctor murdered in Thailand. Photo:instagram Share

In conversation with EL TIEMPO, Lawyer Juan Gonzalo Opsina, who represents Edwin Arrieta's family in the process, referred to the trial which will last for 14 sessions and to which more than 50 witnesses have been summoned.

How have you received Sancho's recent statements? What role will they play in the hearings? What are the demands of the Colombian's family? And what is the position regarding the movements of Sancho's defense? These are some of the points that the Spanish penalist detailed.

You can also see:

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL