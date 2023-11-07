Kevin Feige current president of Marvel Studios and the man to whom, in fact, the ten-year success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking into consideration the idea of ​​leaving the leadership of the company which saw him make it big in favor of a career change.

According to some rumors circulating in Hollywood circles, the director is thinking of leaving his chair immediately after the Multiverse Sagawhich will culminate with Avengers: Secret Wars. The idea would be to change brands and direct the collective imagination of Star Warsanother sore point for Disney.

This raises serious doubts about the continuation of the current leader of Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedywho however saw his contract renewed through 2024. The rumors, reported by the X account MyTimeToShineHellosay Kennedy’s contract would be terminated well ahead of schedule in favor of a takeover of the leader of Marvel.

Disney is certainly not doing well with Marvel: as we know, the entire past production has been a continuous criticism, with the exception of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever although the two films were in fact the closing of a circle opened in the good times of Avengers, when the brand was on the crest of the wave. The intention seems to be to give a strong jolt to the top management of the two brands that are struggling to stay afloat, hoping for a brighter future.