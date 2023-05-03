Another of the most admired couples in Hollywood divorces. Christine Baumgartner (49 years old) has filed for divorce from Kevin Costner (68 years old) after 18 years of marriage and 25 years together. The Oscar-winning actor’s representative confirmed the news to People magazine: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have occurred that have caused Mr. Costner to participate in an action for dissolution of marriage.” We ask that his, Christine’s and her children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the statement said.

The actor from Dances with Wolves, The Bodyguard or Robin Hood and the bag designer met in 1998 and married in 2004. Apparently, it was she who decided to give her partner an ultimatum to take the big step, alleging that her goal was to start a family with Costner. Finally, the wedding was celebrated in style at the actor’s country house in Aspen, Colorado, and they had three children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

Now, she has been the one who has taken the initiative again since according to TMZ, Christine registered the petition last Monday before the courts, although the causes that have led to the dissolution of their marriage are unknown. Before getting married, both signed a prenuptial agreement that is still in force today and it is expected that their separation will be carried out amicably and following the steps that were signed in that document. At the moment, she has not requested financial compensation and they will share custody of the children.

For Costner it is his second divorce, since he was married to Cindy Silva for 16 years, with whom he had three children: Lily, Annie and Joe. They separated in 1994. In addition, he had another son with Bridget Rooney, Liam, 27.

The break contrasts with the good moment that the actor is living in the professional field with ‘Yellowstone’, where he represents the powerful patriarch of Montana, John Duttola. It has been classified as the best-received series of the last decade in the US and for which the actor has won a Golden Globe. In addition, he managed to hook Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit from Norway.

Production was scheduled to return in the middle of this year, but finally the recordings have not started and fans will have to wait a little longer to see the last episodes of the fifth season. Additionally, rumors surfaced earlier this year that the actor might be planning to direct and star in an upcoming film.