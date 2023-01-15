Concord. – After two years of absence due to the pandemic, the emotions of the San Sebastian Half Marathon 2023 in its 39th edition, where around 350 runners from all over the country and abroad participated, with Kenyan athletes conquering the competition of 21 kilometers.

In the middle of a great party atmosphere and retired among the athletes who gathered at Concordia, the Half Marathon paid a well-deserved tribute to Candelario González Padilla, for his years of competition in the fair.

Add another victory

Fulfilling the expected predictions, the Kenyan wirfred niatogo He won the San Sebastián Half Marathon for the third time in his career, after winning it in the 2016 and 2018 editions.

The long-distance runner started the race in a great way, and after an even stretch he moved away from his competitors to finish with a time of 1 hour 5 minutes and 11 seconds. The Kenyans also came from behind stephen ndege with 1:06:47, and Bonyface Kaplagant with 1:09:16.

Kenyan athletes win the San Sebastián Half Marathon | Photo: Victor Hugo Olivas

Moving on to the women’s branch, the absolute winner of the Half Marathon was Dorcas Kangogo from Kenya, who crushed his rivals and demonstrated his great resistance on the asphalt, sealing his victory with a mark of 1 hour 20 minutes and 17 seconds.

The sales podium was completed by the Kenyan Lydiah Bosibori with a time of 1:23:21, and the Mexican Ana Luisa Llorente with 1:29:51 (best Sinaloan female competitor).

individual distinctions

The best Sinaloan in the 21K was Juan de Dios Leyva López from Mazatlan, after finishing his career with 1:14:10, also being the fourth best ranked in the men’s category.

For his part, Kevin Fitch established himself as the best runner in Concordia and fifth overall thanks to his 1:14:25, breaking the mark that the honoree of the day had.

The Half Marathon was attended by many foreigners | Photo: Victor Hugo Olivas

5K winners

Meanwhile, in the 5-kilometer race, Jesús Javier Labrador from Mazatlan once again demonstrated that he is the best in his branch, by winning first place with a time of 16 minutes and 11 seconds, beating Francisco Leyva López (16:40 ) and José Favela (16:44).

Estela Hernández de Zacatecas was the winner of the women’s 5K division, stopping the timer at 18:42. Daira Mercado Fong (20:45) and Danna Cordero (22:44) took second and third place respectively.

TABLE OF WINNERS

21K

MANLY

Wirfred Niatogo 1:05:11

Stephen Ndege 1:06:47, and

Bonyface Kaplagant 1:09:16.

John of God Leyva 1:14:10

Kevin Fitch 1:14:25

FEMALE

Dorcas Kangogo 1:20:17

Lydiah Bosibori 1:23:21

Ana Luisa Llorente 1:29:51

5K

MANLY

Jesus Javier Labrador 16:11

Francisco Leyva López 16:40

Jose Favela 16:44

FEMALE

Estela Hernandez 19:42

Daira Market 20:35

Danna Carolina Cordero 22:44

