While still under contract with the All Elite Wrestlingof which he is one of the founders and exclusive vice president, Kenny Omega made its grand comeback in Japan at the New Japan Pro Wrestlingon the occasion of the most important event of the year: Wrestle Kingdom 17.

His entry into the ring, however, took place in a very particular way, as has already happened in the past. Omega has once again played the role of Sephiroth Of FINAL FANTASY VII with an exclusive ring gear, with a titantron that showed the unmistakable black wing and with “One Winged Angel” in the background, a name also given to his characteristic finisher move.

Tyson Smith, real name of the Canadian wrestler, has never hidden his unbridled passion for Japan, video games and anime. Even his ring name comes from FINAL FANTASYfromOmega Weapon. In the past “The Cleaner” dressed in the role of Akuma from Street Fighter, Kirito from Sword Art Online, Tanjiro from Demon Slayer, but also Sans from UNDERTALE, Ezio Auditore from Assassin’s Creed II and Osiris from Destiny 2.

To accompany him in his follies there were the Young Bucksdressed by Ryu and Kenbut on the other side of the fence, in the most famous WWEwe could often observe the New Day formed by Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E which they have honored over the years Dragon Ball, Power Rangers, Mortal Kombat, Tekken and many more.

Let’s enjoy Kenny Omega’s entry at this year’s WRESTLE KINGDOM below.

Source: NJPW