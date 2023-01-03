Rally champion and YouTube star Ken Block died at the age of 55 in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah, USA. According to reports, the pilot was driving a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County, Utah, when the vehicle overturned and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene of his injuries.

A competitive rally driver in series such as Rally America and Global Rallycross, he gained great fame for his ‘Gymkhana’ video series on YouTube. The 10-part series, in which he performed daring running feats, earned him nearly two million subscribers. Block also co-founded the skate apparel brand DC Shoes.

Hoonigan Industries, the clothing company he owns, confirmed the death of its founder in an Instagram statement. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be missed incredibly. Please respect the privacy of the family at this time as they mourn.”