CDMX.- This Thursday, February 10, the Mexican Ministry of Health reported a total of 927 deaths from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the highest number of deaths since the beginning of the fourth wave of pandemic.

The number of new infections of the most recent variant of Sars Cov 2 is 34,261, for a total of 5,226,269 cases since the start of the health crisis in the first quarter of 2020. The sum of deaths in Mexico is 311,554.

The 927 released this Thursday exceed the 829 reported last Tuesday, February 1numbers that lead the country to rank as the fifth country in the world with the most deaths from Covid-19 according to Johns Hopkins University.

Read more: San Marcos National Fair 2022 could request a vaccination certificate from attendees

The educational institution abounded that the Mexican Republic is positioned in 16th place in terms of infections. The SSa accepts that according to death certificate data, the number of deaths from the infectious disease could reach almost 460,000.

The number of active infections until this Thursday, February 10, is 127 thousand, 2.3 percent of the total, a figure that contrasts with the 4 million 438 thousand 581 people recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has combated the virus with a vaccination program that until the last cut has applied more than 170,071 doses, of which 500,077 were applied today.

Read more: After returning to face-to-face classes, Sepyc reports 199 Covid-19 infections in Sinaloa

The health authorities affirm that Mexico is the ninth country with the most vaccines applied. At least 89 percent of the elderly have received at least one dose, with a total of 83.97 million Mexicans inoculated.