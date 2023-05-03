For the first time this season Juventus will be fully booked for one match. Against Lecce, Kean (for the bench) and Di Maria will be available again, ready to support Vlahovic in attack. The bianconeri are recovering from a bad April (three defeats and a draw in the last four games) and cannot afford to lose any more points along the way: there is a need to shorten the 73 points indicated by Allegri as the minimum quota for accessing the next Champions League .