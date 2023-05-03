Compared to the last outing with Bologna, the Serbian and the Argentine are ready to come back from the start. Bonucci and Paredes towards a starting shirt
For the first time this season Juventus will be fully booked for one match. Against Lecce, Kean (for the bench) and Di Maria will be available again, ready to support Vlahovic in attack. The bianconeri are recovering from a bad April (three defeats and a draw in the last four games) and cannot afford to lose any more points along the way: there is a need to shorten the 73 points indicated by Allegri as the minimum quota for accessing the next Champions League .
POSSIBLE CHOICES
—
The “novelty” behind it concerns Bonucci, towards a starting shirt to hold up the defensive wall (to protect Szczesny) together with Bremer and Danilo. Turnover in midfield, with the control room entrusted to Paredes, Fagioli and Miretti as midfielders. Rest for Rabiot but not for Kostic, who should start from the beginning (Iling ready for the relay) opposite De Sciglio. Milik and Cuadrado ready to take over from the bench, Kean available for a segment.
