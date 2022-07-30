Do you want to have another baby? Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They have been engaged for three years because their announced wedding could not take place due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. So far it is not known that the couple has decided on a new date for their marriage; however, it is known that they fully enjoy their fatherhood.

So much so that it has become known that the couple would be looking to bring a new descendant into the world. According to the testimony of sources close to the singer and the actor, the duo would have been encouraged to give a brother or sister to their little Daisy Dove, who is about to turn 2 years old.

Katy Perry talks about how her life changed after the arrival of her daughter. Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom would like to enlarge their family

Through the international media Entertainment Tonight, the relative of the family reported: “Katy and Orlando are more in love than ever and would love to expand their family.”

The good communication between the couple and the complicity they have would have been the reasons that motivated them to procreate another baby. “They are doing very well with Daisy and their relationship is stronger than ever. They are very good at being parents, ”said the anonymous informant to the aforementioned medium.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have not yet set their wedding date, but sources indicate that they would be looking to have another baby. Photo: AFP

How does Katy Perry cope with her work and her personal life?

Regarding combining her working life with her maternal duties, Katy Perry has already made it clear months ago that both roles in her life are carried out harmoniously.

Even the author of “I kissed a girl” revealed that sooner or later her daughter will accompany her on her musical journeys. “I want to take her on tour,” Perry said.