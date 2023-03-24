Katy Jara caused a stir among her followers when she said that she would no longer continue as a television host in “Party Sundays” nor as a cumbia singer. And it is that confessed to having converted to Christianity, which caused her to seek to carry out actions in her life that please God: “Five months ago I learned the word of God and suddenly I felt empty with my career. I began to seek to please the Lord and I discovered that many of the things I did were not right, ”he said on one occasion through his social networks.

Katy Jara converted to Christianity. Photo: Instagram/Katy Jara

It is so that, far from the reflectors, the sequins and the chicha music, Katy Jara Now she dedicates herself to gathering in her community, making small tours, singing Christian music and promoting brands through her social networks. Many of these actions did not please her followers, who commented that the artist “had changed a lot”, but she turns a deaf ear and continues on the path she chose in her life.

Who is Katy Jara’s husband?

Marvin Bancayan is a CPA who also shares Christianity with Katy Jara. They both got married in September 2019 and have been married for 3 years. In their social networks they are in charge of sharing photos of them on outings and others of their wedding celebration.

However, Internet users found in Marvin a similarity with the cumbia singer and ex-husband of Karla Tarazona, Leonard León, and they didn’t hesitate to share their opinion in Katy’s comments. “She looks like Leonard”, “Katy and Leonard together?”, “I didn’t know she was with Leonard”, “They look the same”, are some of the comments that can be read on her photos.

Katy Jara is married to Marvin Bancayan. Photo: Instagram/Katy Jara

Despite this, the singer ignores the criticism of her followers: she does not reply to any comments and, on the contrary, continues to upload photos with her husband, as well as passages from the God’s word.