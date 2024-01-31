What happened? Katia Palma has remained on Peruvian television from a very young age. 20 years ago, we could see her being the perfect duo of Raúl Romero in the missing program 'Habacilar'. Later, she made her way as an actress in different national productions such as 'El santo convento' and 'Pensión Soto'. But she always found her pleasure in hosting various formats, from 'Calle 7', 'Tunait', 'Los reyes del playback' and 'El gran chef celebs', to 'Esto es guerra', a space in which she shares a microphone with Johanna San Miguel. What few know is that Katia sought to reincarnate the character of 'Queca', who starred in San Miguel in the 2000s. Why didn't it happen? We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Katia Palma say about playing 'Queca'?

The current host of 'This is war' said that she saw an advertisement from the creator of Pataclaun, July Naters, in which she was looking for actors to launch the second edition of the national series. At that time, Katia pointed out that she admired Johanna San Miguel and sought to imitate her. “I really admire 'Cachín' (Carlos Alcántara), Wendy, the entire cast of Pataclaun…” she said. “Were you a fan of Johanna San Miguel?” asked Ricardo Morán. “Yes, it was. I imitated her. I admire 'Chata' a lot, because I love it”answered.

She said that she went to the Latina Television facilities to audition, she even performed an imitation of the popular 'Peruvian Barbie' in front of Ricardo Morán and he was surprised.

Why did Katia Palma's audition as 'Queca' go wrong?

After Palma learned about the audition, very anxiously she went to Latina, in San Felipe, the next day. Unfortunately, when she arrived, the producer of 'Pataclaun' told her that they were no longer doing castings. Katia was not satisfied and insisted on seeing the owner of the series, since she considered that her imitation was identical to the original. However, she was unsuccessful and she returned to her house.

“I took my microphone, I arrived at the canal. He was 18 years old. I was going to imitate 'Queca' and appear on TV. And what did they tell me? Obviously, they were no longer looking for people because they had already done a casting. And I said: 'No, but July has to see me.' They denied me everything and, well, I left like that (making a sad face) to my house,” he said.

What professional career did Katia Palma study?

Before joining the claun workshop that he offered July Naters in 2001, Katia was preparing professionally for a degree in Accounting. It was not until she had her first contact with acting that she made an effort to change the course of her life. The host firmly sought to belong to television.

He decided that Accounting was not going to be the career in which he would project his future and, finally, he studied Communication Sciences.