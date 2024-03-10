After so much waiting, this Sunday, March 10, when Mother's Day is commemorated in the United Kingdom, Kensington Palace delighted all royal followers with a new photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

This Sunday, the princess Kate Middleton decided to break her silence and he did it with an image where he is accompanied by his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In a touching family image, captured by Prince William, the princess poses smiling with her childrenthanking everyone for their good wishes during his convalescence.

Distrust on the Internet: Manipulation of the old photo or file?

Despite their official return, the Conspiracy theories have emerged on social media. Various Internet users have carefully examined the photograph, suggesting that could be manipulated with Artificial Intelligence or be a stock image.

Comments such as “This is not a recent photo” or “It looks like AI” flood the platforms, raising doubts about the authenticity of the image and the veracity of the princess's public appearance.

Social media users have pointed out several details in the photo, from Louise's hands to the unusually green background. Some observers have also noted the absence of Kate's wedding ring and they propose that the image could be a montage, with the princess's head taken from another photo.

The controversy intensifies, fueled by the lack of traditional family details and the apparent lack of coherence in the image, reinforcing all those theories that Kate Middleton's health is not the most optimal.

Recall that the princess underwent abdominal surgery in January, which kept her away from the public since Christmas Day 2023. Her expected return has been met with skepticism, and the image, instead of calming speculation, has fueled the online debate about authenticity and the timing of its appearance.