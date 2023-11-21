He said he did it to defend himself. Katherine Alvarez, Kata’s mother, injures a 21-year-old girl in a nightclub. She stabbed her: here is the story of what happened in that place

He ends up in trouble Katherine Alvarez, Kata’s mother, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared into thin air last June, while she was in the former Astor hotel, occupied by homeless families. According to media reports, the woman had a 21-year-old girl was injured with several stab wounds in a nightclub. The little girl’s mother, however, defends herself, saying that she only did it to defend herself.

Katherine Alvarez was in a nightclub, when he suddenly started a fight in the bathroom of the club with a 21-year-old girl. Kata’s mother, who disappeared last June 10 in Astor’s former hotel in Florence, attacked her with a knife.

Kata’s mother, who seems to have vanished into thin air for five months now, attacked the young woman in the nightclub with a knife. She said she did it only and exclusively to defend. He told the investigators about the attack he allegedly suffered in that place.

According to local media reports, the woman attacked the 21-year-old girl, also of Peruvian origins, with a knife. Both were inside the Florentine restaurant Tenax, located in via Pratese.

The young girl suffered injuries to her face. The 118 health workers immediately reached the premises to rescue her. The 21-year-old told them that Kata’s mother, whom she met in her bathroom, would have started arguing with her over sentimental issues from the past. The two women, in fact, know each other very well.

The 21-year-old girl said that the argument became increasingly heated, leading to the wounds that the woman allegedly inflicted on her face and head. However, the police did not find any weapons.

Furthermore, in the bathrooms of the nightclub, there would be no cameras to reconstruct exactly what happened that evening. The 21-year-old girl, after being treated on the spot by the 118 health workers, reached the emergency room. For her the prognosis is 20 days.