She seemed annoyed. Karla Tarazona He contacted the program 'Everything leaks' to find out what his position was after the notorious ampay that his ex-partner and father of one of his children, Christian Domínguez, was involved in with administrator Mary Moncada. Karla, upset, pointed out that she will only be in charge of speaking with the cumbia singer in relation to her youngest child and that she will always choose to ensure the well-being of the little one. The host of 'Préndete' also gave her opinion on the recent scandal that shook national entertainment.

What did Karla Tarazona say about Christian Domínguez and the ampay with Mary Moncada?

During the last broadcast of the program 'Everything is filtered', Kurt Villavicencio, popularly known as 'Metiche', called Karla Tarazona live. It should be noted that, after finishing the recordings of 'Préndete', various media outlets looked for Karla outside Panamericana Televisión so that she could give her acknowledgment; however, she left without saying anything. In the call for channel 5, she pointed out that she does not have a candle at the funeral and that everything she does from now on with Christian Domínguez will be strictly seeking the well-being of the son they have in common, Valentino.

“I'm not going to talk either (about the images of Magaly Medina). I'm going to make something very clear, because the truth is that I'm tired of people writing to me and calling me and asking about a topic that doesn't concern me. Andor there I am neither protagonist nor antagonist, the protagonists are the ones who should be asked. Secondly, I have a child whom I have to take care of at this time and safeguard his emotional stability, who is my son, and his son too,” he said at first. And he continued: “Out of respect for my son and his children, who are creatures who see nets, like the eldest and my oldest children, I am not going to touch on the subject because I have no candle at this funeral,” he declared.

What request did Karla Tarazona make after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

In the same call, Karla asked that people and the press Please respect your privacy and that of your children in the face of the complicated situation that Christian Domínguez is experiencing right now. “I'm going to publicly ask that the privacy of these creatures who don't have to be seeing all this stuff be respected,” he said.

She also added that her future statements on the subject in her role as host of the program 'Préndete' will cause people to talk, but that she does not want to disturb the tranquility and emotional well-being that her children have at home. “In my position as host of a program where these things do have to be talked about, it is going to have an impact, but I don't want to disturb the tranquility and emotional well-being that Valentino has in my house”he sentenced.

Christian Domínguez and Karla Tarazona got married in 2014. Photo: Instagram

Does Karla Tarazona know details of Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Karla mentioned that, even though they have a son in common, she does not have to ask him about his personal and love issues. “What I can talk to him about are issues purely about my son and his son, because we are Valentino's parents. I don't have to ask or tell him anything about his personal life.”, said. “I'm not going to touch on the topic anymore, I'm not interested in talking about the past. Right now my concern is the stability of my son. Respect my decision as a mother,” she concluded and ended the call.