Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio have been involved in a new scandal. The popular 'Metiche' hinted on his program 'Everything leaks' that Tarazona could be considering returning to his ex-husband Christian Domínguez, after being seen together in a gym. This unleashed the indignation and annoyance of Karla, who did not take long to respond. In that sense, the host surprised by ending her friendship with Kurt. Below, everything that happened between both Panamericana TV figures.

Why did Karla Tarazona end her friendship with 'Metiche'?

The friendship between Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio seems to have come to an end. 'Metiche', known for his direct and sometimes controversial comments, did not hesitate to express his suspicions as to why Tarazona was training in the same gym as Christian Dominguez. The TV host hinted on his program that the ex-couple could have a romance again.

This insinuation led to a media confrontation, with Tarazona denying any speculation of a reconciliation and criticizing 'Metiche' for spreading unfounded rumors.

Karla clarified that she met her son's father at the gym and that their current relationship is purely parental for the good of her child.

“I'm going to tell Mr. 'Metiche' or what was left of our friendship at some point, I do respect my colleagues, I have behaved, as I have had to behave with you when you have publicly gone through embarrassing and traumatic situations… I think your expressions are a great lack of respect. I have never played with you with things that have hurt you, that have made you embarrassed. I have never made fun of those situations. For me this issue is settled, be happy with your program and, If that gives you a rating, good for you.”said Tarazona.

What did 'Metiche' say about the end of his friendship with Karla Tarazona?

Kurt Villavicencio responded to the statements of Karla Tarazona with a lot of annoyance and surprise. 'Metiche' did not tolerate her insinuating that she was never present in her worst moments and reminded her how she defended her when Christian Domínguez cheated on her with Isabel Acevedo.

'Metiche' was outraged and emphasized that he had always supported Tarazona, especially during the difficult times of his relationship with the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

“I think she has forgotten that, in 2016, when she was on Gisela Valcárcel's reality show and I was on another channel… She has already forgotten everything that I defended her from Christian Domínguez. I remember that when he went to a TV show “ATV I had a list of questions about the whole infidelity, Christian didn't want to answer me, he evaded all the questions. I always defended you, Karla Tarazona, from that infidelity that Christian Domínguez committed, and it seems that Karla has forgotten.”, said Villavicencio.