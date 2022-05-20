Karina Cascella accuses many young people of not wanting to work stressing how, inside her restaurant, she cannot find cooks and waiters

Karina Cascella unleashes the criticism of social networks after his latest statements regarding his new job in the restaurant business. In recent months, the commentator of Canale 5, together with his partner, has opened a place specializing in the creation of Argentine dishes, called ‘Matambre ‘ in Bergamo.

The influencer, after having presented his new restaurant on several occasions, returned to social media complaining of not being able to find staff. The former columnist of Men and Women and of Afternoon 5 has thus given rise to a real chaos due to the latest statements of her.

Cascella within the weekly New one, has thus released heavy statements that have indignant a large slice of the public on social media. The latter said she had a lot of difficulty in being able to find staff both because of the Coronavirus and for the citizenship income.

Karina Cascella unleashes criticism: “I can’t find people who want to work”

Inside the weekly New one, Karina Cascella revealed some negative points in the management of the restaurant, that is, not being able to find chefs and waiters. The latter in fact, has left all readers and social users very perplexed because of her unexpected words.

“I have an incredible difficulty in finding dining room staff and cooks. I believe that the pandemic has also led those who have worked in the sector for years to discover the pleasure of family. It seems that nobody wants to work anymore in the weekend. There is a lot of citizenship income… ”Explains Karina Cascella.

Statements very similar to those made by Flavio Briatore who, in recent weeks, has criticized young people who have no desire to work, contenting themselves with what they have.

Some unions, unlike many entrepreneurs, would argue that far too many companies would try to offer contracts without the right compensation. This would therefore be the reason why today’s young people do not accept a lot of job advertisements.