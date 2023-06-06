Karim Benzema said goodbye to real Madrid after fourteen years of success, as the player with the most titles in the history of the white club, proud to have made history in “the best club in the world”, admitting that his “dream” was to retire in white but opting for “another opportunity” that opens to him in Arab football.

“It is difficult to speak with a lot of emotions, but I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my teammates. It was a good path in my life, I have been lucky to be able to fulfill my dream as a child thanks to the president that a long time ago, when I was 21 years, he went to my house with my parents,” he recalled with gratitude to Florentine Perez.

Where is it going?

“When I saw him I said, he is the man who has signed Zizou, ronaldo And now he wants me on his team. Thank you very much, I will never forget Real Madrid, it’s impossible, it’s the best club in the world and in history, but I think today is the time to leave, to see another story,” he explained.

In his brief speech, Benzema confessed to having fulfilled his childhood dreams and repeated the phrase from his presentation fourteen years ago when he still did not speak Spanish.

Benzema celebrates against Barcelona.

“The most important thing for me is what I have won at Real Madrid as a child. As I said on the first day: one, two, three, Hala Madrid!”, he commented.

The 35-year-old French striker also had words of thanks to Carlo Ancelotti, who accompanied him at the farewell along with teammates such as Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez and Nacho Fernándezas well as former players such as Roberto Carlos, Raúl González and Álvaro Arbeloa.

Grateful

“Thanks to the coach, who has always given me a lot of confidence, from the beginning, and I will never forget him from a top coach with whom I have learned a lot”, he highlighted. In the final part of his speech, Benzema briefly explained the reason for an unexpected goodbye.

“I don’t have many words because it’s a little bit sad, because it hurts me to leave the club. I had a dream, to sign and end up at Real Madrid, but in life there is another opportunity sometimes and I do it with my family”, explained.

“I will always watch Real Madrid’s games. Thanks to the fans for the push and for the strength to play good games. Thank you all really”, he sentenced.

At 35, Karim Benzema signs for three seasons with the Al Ittihad and will meet again in the Gulf country with his former Real Madrid teammate, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and perhaps waiting for the arrival of Lionel Messi.



