Ampay! Karen Dejo was in Punta de Cana, Dominican Republic, to celebrate the end of the year holidays. The former reality girl published some images of her on her social networks, having fun with friends; However, the programEverything is filtered' She shared images of the actress kissing with a mysterious beau. What else happened? Find out all the details in the following note.

How was Karen Dejo's ampay?

Karen Dejo was having fun in Punta Cana for New Year. In his official account instagram The model is seen enjoying a good night and the company of an unknown man. Despite this, the entertainment program 'Everything leaks' published unseen images of the dancer's celebration.

In the images released by the show Panamericana Television The former reality girl appears dancing passionately with this mysterious young man on New Year's Eve. Both also shared a kiss that was captured by the cameras of the Samu Suárez show.

And not only that: the couple was seen at another party the following night, January 1, where they were also kissing and dancing. At the time of writing, the identity of the man accompanying Karen Dejo was not known.

How old is Karen Dejo?

The model and actress was born on July 10, 1980, making her currently 43 years old.

How Karen Dejo helped Maricarmen Marín earn more money?

After Maticarmen Marín joined Agua Bella, the cumbiambera realized that she was earning more money in 'La movida de los sabadas'. It is there where Karen Dejo contacts her so that she can dance in different performances. This action helped Maricarmen earn more income consistently.

“At that time, I was best friends with Karen Dejo and she was also the best for me. She was the boom at that time and she told me 'they called me to dance here, they called me to dance here' and she took me (to dance),” she added.