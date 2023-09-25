Kadyrov posted a video of his son beating the Koran arsonist Zhuravel

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, admitted that his son Adam Kadyrov beat Nikita Zhuravel, who is in a pre-trial detention center in Grozny as a suspect in the case of burning the Koran. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel. He attached a video to the post in which Adam Kadyrov beats Zhuravel.

In the video, a young man dressed in camouflage inflicts several blows on a sitting Zhuravel, including kicking him in the head. After this, the beaten man falls to the floor, where Adam Kadyrov strikes him, already lying on the floor, another blow. At this moment the video recording ends.

It is unknown who filmed the video published by Kadyrov.

Kadyrov praised his son for his action

The head of Chechnya said that he approves of the actions of Adam Kadyrov and is proud that he beat the suspect in the burning of the Koran.

Without exaggeration, yes, I am proud of Adam’s action. He was always distinguished by the desire to grow not among his peers, but among older ones, thanks to which he formed adult ideals of honor, dignity and defense of his religion. I respect his choice Ramzan Kadyrov

Also in his post, Kadyrov spoke about the legislation in force in Russia. “Our country has a unique law protecting the Holy Scriptures, signed by Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. The religious values ​​of the country’s citizens are protected by the state at the highest level. And the provocateurs cannot take this away,” wrote the head of Chechnya.

Kadyrov called those who encroach on the sacred “scum” who “don’t understand the language of persuasion, don’t want to build a state or develop it.”

He beat and did the right thing Ramzan Kadyrovhead of Chechnya

The beating of Nikita Zhuravel by Adam Kadyrov became known in mid-August

This incident made public Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova. As the Ombudsman reported on August 16, Zhuravel himself contacted her and said that the beating took place in a pre-trial detention center.

In response to Zhuravel’s message, Moskalkova stated that she had redirected the received appeal to her colleague from Chechnya, Mansur Soltaev.

“I especially asked you to pay attention to the medical examination of the beatings and the testimony of witnesses,” she wrote. Since August 16, Moskalkova has no longer spoken out about Zhuravel’s condition and the progress of studying the facts set out in the complaint.

In Chechnya they confirmed receipt of Zhuravel’s appeal and also approved the beating

Chechen human rights activist Soltaev said he had seen reports that Zhuravel had been “allegedly beaten.” He said that after this he personally met with Zhuravel.

At the same time, State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov twice approved of Adam Kadyrov’s action: soon after the first reports of the attack of the son of the head of Chechnya on Zhuravel and on September 25, when Kadyrov personally confirmed these reports.

For the first time, Delimkhanov said that Kadyrov Jr. “showed an example of patriotism,” and on September 25 he said that Zhuravel was beaten fairly because he was “a low, immoral, vile inhuman who has nothing sacred inside.”

The HRC called the video evidence of a crime

A member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President of Russia, Eva Merkacheva, told Lenta.ru that the footage published by the head of Chechnya is “video evidence of a crime.”

The human rights activist noted that after the publication of a video recording of the beating of a defenseless person, Russian law enforcement agencies should detain Adam Kadyrov and conduct investigative actions with him. Merkacheva also emphasized that Russian law is the same for any region – both Moscow and Chechnya. “We’ll see how it goes,” she said.

Another member of the HRC, Marina Akhmedova, stated that “it’s not that she disagrees with the beating of a person who is obviously in a defenseless state,” but she experiences more negative emotions.

Everything in me rebels against this. Kadyrov posted a video of his son beating a man who burned the Koran. What right does he have to do this, to break the law? None See also Jafar Panahi, Iranian director released from prison Marina Akhmedovamember of the HRC

The HRC member emphasized that Russian politicians are not medieval feudal lords, and no violation of the law justifies extrajudicial killings. She also noted that beating a defenseless person is “somehow ignoble.”

Zhuravel was detained in May 2023, and soon his case was transferred to Chechnya

Nikita Zhuravel was detained on May 20 in Volgograd after a video of the burning of the Koran in front of a mosque circulated on social networks. According to law enforcement officers, Zhuravel could have committed this act under the influence of Ukrainian special services.

A case was opened against him under Article 148 of the Criminal Code – “Public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed with the aim of insulting the religious feelings of believers.” After the initiation of the case, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin instructed transfer the case for consideration to the Chechen Republic, explaining that the Investigative Committee received numerous appeals from residents of this region who asked to be recognized as victims.

Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko made a similar call: he proposed exiling Zhuravel to serve his sentence in a region of the country with a predominantly Muslim population.