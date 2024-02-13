Juventus, but when will Dusan Vlahovic return?

A defeat – without Vlahovic – that leaves wounds against Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in Turin which almost definitively cut Juventus out of the championship discussion (Inter at +7 and with a game less and now Milan is looming, third at -1 from the Bianconeri). But good news arrives for Massimiliano Allegri and the fantasy players.

Vlahovic ready for Verona-Juventus?

After the stop for injury against the Friulians (aftermath of a muscle overload in the right thigh emerged after the San Siro match against Inter), Dusan Vlahovic is about to return. Separate work with the team for the Serbian striker in today's training session. But from tomorrow the Juventus number 9 will be added to the group – according to what fantacalcio.it reports for Adnkronos – and will therefore be available for the away match in Verona. To understand who his attacking partner will be: Chiesa appeared slightly dull on Monday evening against Udinese (despite being the only one to try until he left the pitch) and even Milik and Yildiz were not at all convincing.

Juventus, Danilo returns to Verona

For Verona-Juventus Danilo will return to defense. While Allegri will have to deal with Bremer's disqualification: Rugani is ready to replace him, but a new use of Alex Sandro cannot be ruled out.