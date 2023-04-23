The black and whites finish thirteenths, the red and whites win but fall in category

Even in the festive atmosphere of Turina – catwalk for the captain Elia Legati, who announced his retirement and lifted the promotion cup – Feralpisalò doesn’t make discounts: Guerra and Butic slip Pro Sesto (2-1), making it slip to fourth place despite Gerbi’s goal which narrows the gap in the last quarter of an hour. The singer Blanco, born Riccardo Fabbriconi, a former player of the club in the youth sector, also celebrated with Vecchi’s team.

Pordenone second, Next Gen out of the playoffs — The second place changes, conquered by Pordenone thanks to the success against AlbinoLeffe (1-0, Pinato at the start of the second half). Mimmo Di Carlo’s team’s backstroke thus leads to overtaking Lecco, stopped at home by Pro Vercelli who saves (0-0, protests in the first half for a touch of the hand by Arrighini in the away area). In Mantua, Padova hits the fourth consecutive success (3-1), takes fifth place and condemns the great ex Mandorlini to the playouts: Pierobon replies to Delli Carri’s header, but Torrente’s team extends again with the goals by Jelenic (another header) and Valentini. It is an extraordinary sixth place that of Virtus Verona, who beat Juventus Next Gen (4-1) in a comeback: ahead with Cudrig, the bianconeri – out of the playoffs – end up overwhelmed by goals from Fabbro, Danti from a penalty, Kristoffersen (on 3-1 penalty saved by Siaulys in Cerri) and Daffara. Renate wins in Arzignano (3-2), in a challenge that will be repeated in the playoffs in Meda: Fantacci replies to Sorrentino’s first advantage, then Renate extends decisively with Angeli and the jewel from Malotti’s free kick (Antoniazzi shortens too late). Everyone was happy at the end of Trento-Novara (2-1): Tedino’s team celebrated direct salvation with goals from Attys and Pasquato, the Piedmontese were still in the playoffs (captain Pablo Gonzalez scored, greetings after 370 appearances and 104 goals in club experiences over the years). See also Serie C, unstoppable Sudtirol. Modena and Reggiana arm in arm. Victory of Palermo

Piacenza in D on goal difference — The season ends with a victory (1-0) for Pro Patria, in Seregno, home of Sangiuliano City: Pitou scores and the Milanese freshman will face Triestina in the playouts. This is because the epilogue in the fight to avoid direct relegation is sensational: Piacenza beats Vicenza (1-0, Suljic), but ends up in Serie D because in the very last minutes everything happens in Crema. Down until the 88th minute for Saccani’s goal, Triestina overturned Pergolettese (2-1) with Felici’s equalizer and Adorante’s header overtaking (from a corner) in full stoppage time. Piacenza, with these results, relegate because – on equal points and direct clashes with AlbinoLeffe, they are below with the goal difference: -17, compared to -11 of the Bergamo team.

The pairings — These are the pairings for the post season, in the only group that also qualifies for the eleventh (thanks to Vicenza who won the Italian Cup). Playoffs that will start next Sunday, April 30, net of any postponements for pending appeals before the sports justice bodies. See also MX LEAGUE | Latest transfer news and rumors heading to Apertura 2022: Corozo, 'Chapo', Osorio, Viñas and more

PLAYOFFS

First Round (April 30)

5a-11a Padova-Pergolettese

6a-10a Virtus Verona-Novara

8a-9a Renate-Arzignano

Second round (May 3)

Enter the Pro Sesto

National phase first round (first leg 7, second leg 11 May)

Lecco and Vicenza enter (Italian Cup winners)

Second round of the national stage (first leg 16, second leg 20 May)

Pordenone enters

PLAYOUT (exit 6, return 13 May) AlbinoLeffe-Mantova

Triestina-Sangiuliano City

