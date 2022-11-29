The press release from the Juventus owners: “He has solid experience and the necessary technical skills, as well as a genuine passion, which make him the most suitable person to hold the position”
The day after the resignation of the Juventus board of directors, Exor, the safe of the Agnelli family who own the club, indicated the name of the new president in place of Andrea Agnelli: “In reference to the resolutions passed yesterday by the Board of Directors of Juventus SpA and in seen at the Shareholders’ Meeting convened for January 18, 2023, Exor communicates its intention to appoint Gianluca Ferrero as Chairman of the Company”.
“Accountant, auditor, statutory auditor and director of various companies, Dr. Ferrero has solid experience and the necessary technical skills, as well as a genuine passion for the Juventus club, which make him the most suitable person to hold the position”, says the press release of the Juventus property which adds: “Exor will communicate the complete list of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors within the terms of the law”.
