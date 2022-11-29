The day after the resignation of the Juventus board of directors, Exor, the safe of the Agnelli family who own the club, indicated the name of the new president in place of Andrea Agnelli: “In reference to the resolutions passed yesterday by the Board of Directors of Juventus SpA and in seen at the Shareholders’ Meeting convened for January 18, 2023, Exor communicates its intention to appoint Gianluca Ferrero as Chairman of the Company”.