A pregnant dog named “Negrita” died after his hip and part of his spine were destroyed after allegedly being run over by a patrol in the Tlalpan City Hall, in Mexico Cityaccording to Dogminiquee, an animal shelter located in the I adjust.

The association made this case known on its social networks; According to reports, a teacher asked them to help the dog in a street situation on the morning of March 1.

According to the group, witnesses told them that supposedly a patrol was speeding and hit “Negrita” on the Picacho Ajusco highway At around 6:00 a.m., he dragged her for about 100 meters to Acanto street and did not stop to help the animal.

According to the shelter, the dog was pregnant and spent nearly three hours lying in the middle of the street under the sun.

When Dogminiquee staff arrived at the site at 10:00 a.m., they found the dog on a sidewalk unable to move. Some young people removed it from the road, explained Dominiquee Trejo, founder of the shelter.

Although the rescuers rushed to transport “Negrita” with a veterinarian, when they arrived at the office he had already died. His puppies did not survive either due to lack of oxygen when his mother died.

They do not have a degree of empathy, they did not stop to help her or do anything for her, they cruelly killed her, reads one of her posts on Instagram.

A witness told the shelter that in that area the patrols usually go to the Territorial Coordination 1 Tlalpan of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City. However, no one recorded the act nor was it possible to identify the number of the patrol to file a formal complaint, Trejo commented. The witnesses also did not allow themselves to be recorded for fear of reprisals.

Trejo informed Councilor Mara Alejandra Vera about the case with the hope of obtaining information on the events through nearby security cameras.

His only sin (of ‘Negrita’) is being on the street and going out to look for food for his babies, the shelter published.

Justice is urgently needed for Negrita in Ajusco

under the slogan #JusticiaPorNegrita, Dogminiquee leads a demand for justice for the run over dog and other cases of animal abuse in Ajusco. They urge that the supposedly responsible patrol be sanctioned and the abuses against the fauna in the area be stopped.