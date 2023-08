Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 6:38 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Bernardo Arévalo de León, 64 years old, is officially the new president of Guatemala. He will have Karin Herrera, 55 years old, as vice president. Both will take office on January 14 after winning the elections as leaders of the Seed Movement, but on Monday they stayed…

This content is exclusive for subscribers