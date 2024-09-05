The Ministry of Justice reported that it has introduced improvements to the “Execution Service – Marriage Contract Request” as part of the government’s zero bureaucracy program, where it was able to simplify and reduce procedures and eliminate unnecessary requirements in the service, and reduce the time period for completing the service from five days to one working day.

Judge Sulaiman Al Kaabi, from the Ministry of Justice, said: “Enhancing the quality of family life is one of our top priorities, and we are always keen to provide proactive and flexible services to all families in the UAE community.”

Al Kaabi pointed out that “within the Ministry’s participation in the implementation acceleration push launched by the Government Accelerators Centre to support the Zero Bureaucracy programme, a number of challenges were identified in the service of marriage contract requests, the most prominent of which are the large number of unnecessary requirements required of the customer and the readiness of the digital link with the authorities.”

He stated that in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice’s partners, from the concerned authorities and stakeholders, including the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority, the Ministry was able to overcome these challenges, and the service was developed.

Al Kaabi said, “The Ministry of Justice was able to reduce the number of fields required to implement the service from 118 fields to 22 fields, and we reduced the time period to complete the service from five working days to only one working day, meaning we shortened 50% of the steps to provide the service, in addition to reducing 83% of the fields required from the customer.”

The Ministry of Justice has developed many of its services to facilitate the customer journey and provide a simplified, effective and fast service experience, as part of its strategy aimed at improving its services within the comprehensive national efforts, so that government services in the UAE are the best of their kind in the world, and facilitate the customer journey.

She stated that through developing these services, she seeks to reduce the number of steps and focus on everything that the customer actually needs, noting that, through coordination between her technical work teams and the work teams of her strategic partners, she was able to achieve the advantage of not repeating the request for customer data and transaction parties more than once. The services in which improvements were achieved included the service of editing and documenting contracts and documents, for which the submission time was shortened by 50%, and the number of fields that must be filled out to obtain them was reduced by 70%.

The Ministry of Justice is making continuous efforts to develop innovative services that achieve the Ministry’s leadership in developing a flexible judicial system that establishes justice for a safe society and a competitive economy.

It has achieved qualitative achievements in adopting digital transformation, as 95% of federal court cases are conducted remotely, while marriage services are completed entirely digitally, and 99% of notary public services are digital via video conferencing and blockchain technology.

The Ministry has achieved several accomplishments in terms of digital transformation in its services, as pleadings before the courts have become digital and available throughout the week, anywhere and at any time.