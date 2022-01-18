The Justice of São Paulo determined that the entirety of doctors, municipal civil servants of the capital of São Paulo, remain in activity this Wednesday (19), the date on which professionals would go on strike in the city. The vice president of the São Paulo Court of Justice, judge Guilherme Gonçalves Strenger, determined a daily fine of R$ 600 thousand in case of non-compliance with the decision.

The doctors decided, in an assembly held on the 13th, to start the strike to pressure the city hall to solve the lack of health teams in the municipality, by hiring professionals for basic health units, and guaranteeing infrastructure and supply of inputs and medicines. .

“Although the strike is a social right that finds a constitutional shelter, the scenario currently experienced is extremely exceptional, in which hospitals and beds are overloaded, with high occupancy rates and huge queues of patients waiting for care, due to the resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic and the outbreak of flu syndromes resulting from the influenza virus”, says the judge in a preliminary decision of the action brought by the city hall.

According to the São Paulo Doctors’ Union, until the last 6th, 1,585 health professionals were away due to covid-19 or flu syndrome. A week later, on the 13th, the number rose by more than 100%, totaling 3,193 workers on leave.

The union was sought to express its opinion on the judicial decision, but has not yet commented.

