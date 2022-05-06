Journalism in Sinaloa and throughout the country is in mourning, yesterday our fellow columnist for EL DEBATE, Luis Enrique Ramírez, was assassinated. A tragic news that has dismayed us and shook the entire guild.

Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos had more than 40 years in journalism, he was currently a columnist for the newspaper EL DEBATE, he was the director and founder of the Fuentes Fidedignas portal. He also collaborated for El Universal, La Jornada, El Financiero and Milenio.

In Luis Enrique Ramírez’s curriculum, 14 state and national journalism awards stand out, as well as the authorship of two books. He was a graduate of the “María Teresa Zazueta y Zazueta” School of Social Communication.

To all of us who had to share writing with Luis Enrique we can confirm that he was a calm person with great qualities to write, very good for the interview and chronicle genre. I remember how he celebrated when he was given the opportunity to be a political columnist, it was one of his great professional goals.

With a lump in our throat and with great sadness, from this space we join the demand for justice for the journalist and colleague Luis Enrique Ramírez. To his family, our sincerest condolences. Rest in peace.

National. Last Wednesday, at the Industrial Club of Mexico City they paid tribute to former President Miguel de la Madrid for the commemoration of the tenth anniversary of his death. They tell us that a strong wing of the PRI and business leadership attended.

Here the figures that were at the event such as Pedro Aspe, Jorge de la Vega, Beatriz Paredes, César Camacho, Natividad González, Emilio Gamboa, Miguel Rincón, Federico Reyes Heroles, Enrique Krauze, as well as two Sinaloans, Francisco Labastida and Mario Zamora.

Cabinet. Where there is a lot of noise is in the State Welfare Secretariat, we have received many complaints from the incumbent Ruth Díaz Gurría, the accusations are the way to address her collaborators, apparently she lacks political office.

It also sounds very loud in the corridors of the Government Palace that the head of Welfare, Ruth Díaz, does not have good communication with her undersecretaries Stephanie Rea and María Inés Pérez Corrales. Apparently this situation has already set off the alert on the Third Floor.

Outstanding. The leader of the PRI in Sinaloa, Cinthia Valenzuela, had a meeting at the CEN of the tricolor, everything indicates that the issue was to publish the call for renewal of the presidency of the State Steering Committee.

So in the next few days the registration of the candidates for the presidency of the PRI Sinaloa could already be opened, which would be as a substitute until the end of the year, when there will be a complete renewal of the leadership. Very attentive.

Schedule. Today at 7:00 p.m., the young people of Canaco will have the Networking event, a dynamic in which they seek the participants to build strategic and business alliances. From the outset, this fresh format promises to be interactive, fun and different.

The event will be attended by the presidents of Canaco, Jesús Antonio López; Canirac, Laura Guzman. As well as the vice president of tourist services of Canaco, Blanca Sánchez, and the organizer Juan Carlos Morales, head of the young local Chamber of Commerce.

Political Memory. “It’s good to get used to fatigue and running, but you don’t have to force the march”: Cicero.