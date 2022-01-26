Singer Naiara Azevedo, confined to Big Brother Brasil, was ordered to pay amounts that could reach up to R$100,000, after a lawsuit in the Labor Court, to a guitarist who provided services to her for two years.

In a statement, the artist’s team informed that they are aware of the process and that they will appeal the decision. The singer is confined to the house of Big Brother Brasil 22. The information was revealed by the website Splash, of the portal Uol.

During the process, lawyer Gustavo Afonso described that the client worked longer hours than stipulated in the contract and that he did not receive the unhealthy work premium due to exposure to noise – as he worked at the shows. The court order also includes extra pay for working at night and late at night.

The decision was given by judge Marcelo Nogueira Pedra last Friday (21). The magistrate determines that the artist pays the musician additional night, attorney fees and salary difference from August 2018. The guitarist worked for about two years with the singer.

