The grenade coach towards Bologna: “With Thiago Motta they raised the level and they have talented men. The strange thing is that we don’t concede much but we concede too many goals”

“We have prepared well, the boys are going through a good moment: a very difficult match awaits us, but we are ready”. Ivan Juric plays the charge: tomorrow evening his Turin will face Bologna at home in the postponement with the aim of preventing the team coached by Thiago Motta from running away in the race for seventh place. Juric enters the press room a few minutes after finishing training under the spotlights and warns: “Bologna with Thiago Motta has raised the level and has many talented players. One above all is Arnautovic, an absolute top player when he is well ”.

NO RESULTS — Juric reflects at length on the situation that has arisen in the last period: Toro have often demonstrated a fair level of play, but in the last two months they have slowed down in the standings. “In terms of play, I’m very satisfied, but in detail we’re very poor and, in this period, we’re completely lacking in results – says the Torino coach -. Tomorrow we have to increase the quality in the details”. Juric recalls that “our spirit is to do the best we can in the next fifteen games”. And then he analyzes the defensive estate: in the last two league outings, against Cremonese and Juventus, the grenades have conceded six goals. “The strange thing about this period is that we concede very little during a match, but we concede a lot of goals – continues Juric -. In the derby we had three corners against, conceding two goals, then a lateral free-kick arrived and we immediately conceded another goal. Against Cremonese we took two shots on goal and two goals. Everything that runs away becomes a goal for the opponents”. See also May mock Cosenza: the first leg playout is for Vicenza

GRAVILLON — The impression gained on this eve is that tomorrow there could be Gravillon’s debut from the first minute in defense in place of Djidji. “I’m very satisfied with how Gravillon is working – Juric talks about the defender -, in training he’s giving me really good sensations. To judge him properly, I have to see him in the game: I’ll think about it a little longer whether to choose him or Djidji tomorrow”. The infirmary remains full, tomorrow Pellegri will not be among the squad. Juric takes stock of the situation: “Vlasic is out and we won’t even have him for the next one (in Lecce, ed), Pellegri we hope he will return to training with the group after Bologna, Vieira has this problem on an old scar. Lazaro continues his recovery work”. The latest is on Radonjic, who was replaced in the derby 14 minutes after he came on in the second half. “With him there are ups and downs, in the derby it was a resounding low. However, now he resets and starts again hoping that he will give us some signals – concludes Juric -: he still has three months ahead of him. I hope he takes advantage of them and that he understands that football is not just dribbling and one-on-one, but a thousand other situations ”. See also Mihajlovic: "I could have stayed in bed to recover and instead I'm here, it's my life". And the future ...

March 5th – 8.22pm

