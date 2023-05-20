The Croatian coach has some signs of fever, but tomorrow he should be regularly on the bench against Viola. The grenade bomber, on the other hand, is ready

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

The flu keeps Ivan Juric in bed, on the eve of Toro-Fiorentina in the conference it’s up to the deputy Matteo Paro. “The coach has just a little fever, he should recover for tomorrow,” Paro reassured. But the news of the day is that on the eve of the match against the Italian team, Turin has recovered Tonny Sanabria. “Sanabria is available, and he can also be available from the first minute – says Matteo Paro-. After Verona, he had a problem with his adductor which returned, so he could be in the match”. Today, during the finishing up, Sanabria returned to training regularly: will tomorrow be the surprise in Toro’s attack? “We haven’t decided on this yet, we’re taking more time to evaluate everything. We’ve tried various solutions”. Speaking of the injured, he adds: “The only one still behind is Radonjic, but I don’t feel comfortable saying that he has finished the season. The others have all recovered”. Miranchuk including. See also Sports programming for this Saturday, December 10

The weight of the challenge — Tomorrow, at 3 pm at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Torino will face Fiorentina in a match that will be a play-off for eighth place. “It will undoubtedly be a difficult match, regardless of the commitment they have had in the Cup – reflects Paro -, they have already shown that they are competitive in the league by always fielding different players. We will try to put them in difficulty, as we have already done in the league” . Paro then adds: “From a physical and mental point of view, the Conference and the Europa League are the most difficult competitions. Tomorrow I expect them to make a lot of changes, but they will be fresh players full of energy.” It will be a playoff to enter the G8 of Serie A and to equal or exceed the quota of 50 points on the third last day (today Toro have 49 points). “It will certainly be important to exceed last year’s quota and fight to reach eighth place. The boys are demonstrating important growth, we all hope to do well, to play a great game and to beat Fiorentina because we can reach or exceed 50 points would be a very important result for all the work done during the year”. And he underlines: “It’s a direct clash with an important weight. It doesn’t mean, however, that if it goes badly, the other six points up for grabs until the end won’t count. Surely, if we manage to win tomorrow, we’ll put a nice brick on the eighth place. We have to do everything we can.” See also Enzo Ferrari, his name will fly with Ita Airways for the 100th anniversary of Monza

Fans — Toro have not won at home since 6 March, while away from home they travel at a top-of-the-class pace (they would be in fourth place only for away points). “But we always play the same way, at home and away,” recalls Paro. That a moment later, he speaks to the hearts of the fans. “Tomorrow we hope to be able to score more points than in the last few home games, perhaps by repeating the same performances. We will give our all to give the fans a great deal of joy.”

May 20, 2023 (change May 20, 2023 | 6:32 pm)

