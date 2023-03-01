The Turin coach: “We could have managed some situations better. Radonjic? I don’t understand him, in six months I haven’t managed to make him a football player”
“We were chickens”, Ivan Juric does not mince words in the post-match of a derby that saw Torino lead twice before succumbing 4-2 against Juventus. The grenade coach analyzes the game as follows: “This derby leaves me disappointed with the result but positive ideas for the interpretation of the team and negative ideas for the lack of management. In the first half we dominated, with a non-sterile ball possession with which we created several goals. We could have managed different situations better, we were chickens. We didn’t give the right attention, we didn’t respect the deliveries and, in the end, the result is right like this. But this team has a good future. We have to believe a lot in these guys”.
Radonjic
—
The Torino coach used harsh words towards Nemanja Radonjic, who was introduced at game time and replaced after 14 minutes: “There are things I find it hard to understand, there is a lack of respect for this game, if when you enter you do things other than the ones you should do, it means you’re not in it. In six months I haven’t been able to make him a football player”.
February 28, 2023 (change February 28, 2023 | 23:28)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Juric #dominated #chickens #Bull #good #future
Leave a Reply