“We were chickens”, Ivan Juric does not mince words in the post-match of a derby that saw Torino lead twice before succumbing 4-2 against Juventus. The grenade coach analyzes the game as follows: “This derby leaves me disappointed with the result but positive ideas for the interpretation of the team and negative ideas for the lack of management. In the first half we dominated, with a non-sterile ball possession with which we created several goals. We could have managed different situations better, we were chickens. We didn’t give the right attention, we didn’t respect the deliveries and, in the end, the result is right like this. But this team has a good future. We have to believe a lot in these guys”.