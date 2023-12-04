Junts per Catalunya and the PSOE started last Saturday in Switzerland the negotiations they agreed to resolve the investiture of Pedro Sánchez and the two parties, despite being involved in the most absolute discretion, have confirmed their satisfaction with the beginning of contacts. It is clear that the times when the relationship between the two parties was null is behind us. Junts, through its spokesperson Josep Rius, has assured that the socialists are complying with the agreement to the “millimeter” and has praised this negotiation in front of the “sterile” ERC dialogue table. The document signed in Brussels contemplated that in the first meeting they would address the referendum and the transfer of tax collection to the Generalitat and that it would be with a verifier, in the end the Salvadoran diplomat Francisco Galindo Vélez

Pedro Sánchez has maintained on Cadena Ser that the meeting responds to a “noble objective” and has defended that it was held in Switzerland because one of the actors – Carles Puigdemont. that he “does not live in Spain” in addition to remembering that the Aznar Government met in that country with ETA in 1999. And Rius has countered that the independence movement has advanced more in this last month than in years. The deputy also recited the achievements that in his opinion Junts has achieved: the amnesty law, the existence of an effective negotiation framework in Switzerland, with an international verification mechanism, the process of recognition of Catalan in Europe and the promotion of two investigative commissions in Congress: on the 17-A attacks and on Operation Catalonia.

The premise, in any case, has not changed: Puigdemont said that Junts would charge in advance – the first payment was the processing of the amnesty law – and they are strictly applying the method. Rius has stressed, in fact, that the difference with the previous mandate is that the Socialists now need the seven votes of Junts and that they will not give them “in exchange for nothing.” His strategy is that the legislature will advance as the agreements are fulfilled or there is progress in the negotiation. And they warn that obviously they will not give the votes for free.

Junts accuses Feijóo of making xenophobic statements for criticizing the mediator for his Salvadoran origin

The meeting in Switzerland has once again shown the chronic fracture of the independence movement and that Sánchez and the PSOE will be forced to strike a balance. Junts has warned that it has no intention of sharing the negotiating table with ERC or fulfilling the president’s wish to unify tables “because they ask me for the same things.” “We have negotiated a verifier that until now had not existed and that is a paradigm shift. The dialogue table is sterile and has not worked,” Rius said. “And I deny the biggest one. “We have not agreed on the same thing.” Junts was left out of the dialogue table between socialists and ERC and does not give the slightest merit to the Republicans in achieving pardons and reforming the Penal Code.

After that first meeting, the right has come out in force against this negotiation and, for example, neither PP nor Ciudadanos have participated this Monday in Catalonia in the celebration of the 45 years of the Constitution. Rius, in fact, has aligned himself with the PSOE by censuring the PP for blocking the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary – “They do worry about that in Europe” – and has accused Alberto Núñez Feijóo of making statements that come close to to xenophobia when he stated that the diplomat Galindo Vélez was “a citizen of El Salvador who is an expert in guerrillas” while criticizing that he had to say how Spain should relate to one of its autonomous communities. “We understand that the PP does not like the figure of the mediator because it internationalizes the conflict. “They are unfortunate manifestations and despising someone because of their origin is xenophobia.”

Junts lives in a paradox: its negotiating strategy is advancing with the PSOE while differences have festered within the party, between the pragmatic sector led by Jordi Turull, general secretary, and that led by Laura Borràs, following statements by the secretary of the Mesa Aurora Madaula, similar to the former president, that she suffered “silent violence” from her colleagues at an event about women. The incident arose when she signed a text without agreeing to it with the group. The party has opened an internal file on her – “We have activated the protocols” – and the president of the Chamber Anna Erra has informed her that he has lost her trust in her.

