The former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras was re-elected this Saturday as leader of ERC with 52.2% of the votes, winning in the second round of the congress of this party over Xavier Godàs, who obtained the trust of 42.2% of the voters. militants who could participate in the electoral process.

In this way, the Militància Decidim candidacy, led by Junqueras, was the winner of this electoral process which started at 9:00 a.m. and ended at 8:00 p.m. In total, 81.98% of the militancy participated, that is, 6,585 of the 8,032 who could vote in this electoral process, the highest percentage recorded so far.

At the ERC National Congress held on November 30, none of the three candidates, Militància Decidim, Nova Esquerra Nacional and Foc Nou, He got 50% of the necessary votes. Therefore, the first two, who received the most support, faced each other in a second round, in which whoever obtained the most votes won.

The president of the Election Day Board, Núria Espuny, was in charge of communicating the results. He explained that the Militància Decidim candidacy obtained 3,437 votes (52.2%); Nova Esquerra Nacional 2,777 (42.2%) and there were 371 blank votes. Having obtained a greater number of votes, the first becomes the winner of this process “and will form the next national executive of ERC.”

Two weeks ago, Junqueras’ candidacy obtained 48.3% of the support and Godàs’s 35.5%. For its part, Foc Nou was left with 12.6%. Its members chose not to publicly support either of the two, but instead invited the more than 824 militants who supported them to vote “conscientiously.”