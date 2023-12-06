Junior of Barranquilla and Deportes Tolima The semester is played this Wednesday at the stadium Metropolitan Roberto Meléndez. Sharks and pijaos define the second finalist of the League in 90 minutes, the first is Independent Medellin, that was classified in advance.

The game on date 6 of the semi-final home runs of the League will take all the attention due to its attractiveness and what is at stake for the two teams seeking the Christmas star.

Tolima vs. Cali and Junior vs. Eagles. Photo: Dimayor and Vanexa Romero

Sports Tolima It comes with an advantage to the match, it is the leader of the area with 12 points, a win or draw in Barranquilla ensures its classification to the final of the League.

While at Junior They only need to win to surpass the Ibaguereños in the standings, they are second with 10 units.

Artificial intelligence predicts the League finalist

Users decided to ask the artificial intelligence about the result of the Colombian Professional Soccer match, the AI ​​surprised with a quite striking forecast that no one expected.

Sports Tolima vs. Eagles.

“The Metropolitan stadium witnessed a high-caliber football spectacle, with both teams seeking victory from the first minute. With Junior occupying second position in the table with 10 points and Tolima leading with 12 points, the result of the match had significant consequences for both teams on their way to the final stages of the tournament,” ChatGPT began.

And he added that the Junior from Baranquilla would be the winner of the day and the team classified to the final. Junior from Barranquilla managed to reverse the score in an epic match and became the leader of group A of the Betplay League after beating Deportes Tolima with a final score of 3-1 in a match full of emotions and unexpected turns,” said the artificial intelligence.

