Junior and Millionaires you already know what it's like to play Super League Betplay in its history and this Thursday they face each other in the first leg in Barranquilla.

The cast directed by Arturo Reyes will have the chance to show that it was no coincidence to be champion and with stellar reinforcements like Yimmi Chará, Víctor Cantillo and Marco Pérez like the great standouts, they seek to strike the first blow in front of their fans.

Brand new…

Adidas and Junior FC, current Colombian football champion, are pleased to present the home kit for the 2024 season, a fusion of tradition and innovation.

This exciting release seeks to capture the distinctive and unique essence that has always characterized the team.

The kit retains the club's iconic red and white stripes, representing the passion and intensity of the club and the Metropolitan, and incorporating advanced adidas technology. The shirt is a tribute to the club's career and its history, combined with contemporary style. As is tradition, the iconic adidas three stripes stand out in a dark blue tone on the shoulders and on its logo.

The shirt has the team's emblem, with a new texture and relief, it is an example of the attention to detail and the care put into each element of the clothing. In addition, on this occasion, the brand's new logo is present worldwide, which determines the brand's dedication and passion for sport.

Rakesh Joshi, Marketing Manager at adidas, commented: “This new Junior FC jersey is the result of a successful and winning collaboration. With unique and iconic details, it represents our traditional collaboration with the club, celebrating passion and sporting excellence. In addition, it fuses classic design with a contemporary and modern style, adding an innovative touch to the team's clothing.”

Alejandro Arteta, President of Junior FC, expressed his enthusiasm about the new shirt: “We are delighted with the result of this collaboration with adidas. The new shirt embodies the spirit and history of the club. Every detail, from the stripes to the crest, “It is a tribute to our history and the devotion of our loyal fans.”

