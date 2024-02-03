On day 15 in the jungle camp, camel meat heats up tempers, Kim's departure elicits subsequent expressions of sympathy and Leyla and Mike play around in the camp pool. Nobody has to leave this time.

WWelcome to the big food night in the Australian jungle butcher shop “Chez RTL”. The trusted reality channel from Cologne presents its “I'm a star – get me out of here!” fan base with some successful cooking shows in the jungle edition in the dinner special on Friday evening. What I would have liked for it:

Grill the cheerful

Kitchen Kimpossible

The perfect celebrity dumbass

Kicked out!

What we get: “Say, Knez again?” After the jungle clique cheated a family piece of camel meat into their dinner ingredient gift basket on Thursday evening, the hunger-stricken calorie ascetics escalate to meat deprivation in a kind of #Fatgate. After the camel steak has been expertly ground into 40 tiny pieces of meat and then expertly seared, or, well, torched by pan pyromaniac Fabio, the carnivore karma strikes back mercilessly. Tim4Meat, Lucy and Kim are said to have secured the fillet pieces from the camel meat salad and Fabio and Mike were only left with a few sad piles of fatty tumors.