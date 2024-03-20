Thursday, March 21, 2024, 01:44

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

When the aroma of incense and the light of the candles make the Jumillanos and visitors vibrate to the sound of the processional steps and marches. When the sky becomes a celestial mantle of love and the sounds of drums, it is already Holy Week in Jumilla, and the city of the Altiplano already has everything ready to begin the celebration of its big week, declared of International Tourist Interest.

During these previous days and weeks, Jumilla has already entered into the heat and feel of the weeks before with the celebration of a multitude of events around the Holy Week brotherhoods, the Drum Association, official transfers of images or solidarity events of the brotherhoods.

These previous days, Jumilla has also hosted the proclamations of Holy Week and the Tamboradas, the presentations of the official posters, magazines, books or graphic material of an Holy Week that is preparing to receive absent Jumillanos and visitors for ten days full of joy, feeling and faith in the city of wine. The manifestations of faith in the form of processional parades in Jumilla begin tomorrow with the Via Crucis of Viernes de Dolores, when the streets of Jumilla become an open-air Holy Week museum with the sculptural images placed awaiting the arrival of the Stmo. Christ of Forgiveness. It's already Holy Week in Jumilla.

The big week has already begun for Jumilla, before giving way to Saturday where the Cristo de la Sangre Drum Association stands as the protagonist of a Saturday where the sounds of drums triumph that announce the arrival of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem, represented in the morning Palm Sunday with the palm procession.

Although, the magnitude of Palm Sunday reaches Jumilla when the image of Christ Tied to the Column by Maestro Salzillo steps onto the streets of the municipality for the first time, after a procession down to the Greater Parish of Santiago, where it will sleep on Sunday night. arrived from the Franciscan Convent of Santa Ana. It is already Holy Week in Jumilla.

The days continue to happen in Jumilla with the majesty of the Cristo de la Reja, the solidarity of the Children's Tamborada and its drumbeats against hunger or the faith of the Procession of the Promises of the Holy Rosary, all on Holy Monday.

The peculiarity comes to the city of wine on the night of Holy Tuesday with the Procession of the Penitents, where only the noise of the chains dragging on the ground breaks the absolute silence of the streets of Jumilla and the light of the candles illuminates the darkness in a penitential procession that takes to the street at dawn on Holy Wednesday. It's already Holy Week in Jumilla

La Samaritana leads the special Procession of Jesús Prendido, which takes to the streets after the celebration of El Prendimiento, a sacred drama masterfully performed in one of the most emblematic environments of Jumilla: the Plaza de Arriba. Wednesday ends before giving way to the joy and showiness of the manolas on the afternoon of Holy Thursday, a day that has its own music and ends with the Procession of Bitterness, where Jumilla is filled with joy before the image of the Amarrado. It's already Holy Week in Jumilla.

Good Friday begins with the excitement of those who put on their tunic for the first time, the Brotherhoods full of children take to the streets in a long but exciting Calvary Procession, which barely leaves time for rest before putting the images back on the street with the seriousness and respect of the Holy Burial Procession. The silence of Holy Saturday in Jumilla is broken, first, by the Procession of Our Father Jesus of the Redemption, being the only Holy Week throne carried by costaleros. And it is broken, later, by the Tamborada de Gloria that begins its journey once after midnight and after also breaking the hour again in the Plaza de Arriba in Jumilla. Happiness floods the streets on the morning of Easter Sunday with the Procession of the Risen Lord, the Encounter and the centenary Caracol de los Armaos del Cristo Amarrado a la Columna.

Holy Week in Jumilla for the entire Region



This year, after the firm and determined commitment of the Jumilla City Council to make Holy Week grow, to value it and for the qualitative leap to be reflected in the streets, up to three processions and a drum can be seen on regional television. .

In this way, Murcians will be able to watch the Holy Thursday and Easter Sunday processions live on La 7. In addition to enjoying the Redemption Procession on the afternoon of Saturday of Glory, also live on Popular TV, which will also offer a report on the Tamborada de la Burrica held the previous Saturday.

Greetings from the mayor, Seve González

Holy Week returns one more year, as one of the traditions most deeply rooted in the city, the streets of Jumilla and the people of Jumilla. It is a festivity that spreads its emotion and the deep feeling of brotherhood in a celebration with great historical and artistic value where all of Jumilla lives with joyful respect for its Nazarene feeling.

I want to take this opportunity to greet Jumillanos and visitors, who these days will see the beauty and solemnity of our processions. Holy Week is a vibration under the same common denominator of religion, culture, heritage, gastronomy and tradition. I invite you all to discover the International Holy Week of Jumilla