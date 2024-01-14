Journalist Juliana Oxenford has been on everyone's lips after her surprising dismissal from ATV on December 15. Despite this difficult moment, her romantic life remains stronger than ever thanks to her stable marriage to the publicist. Milovan Radovic. But do you know how her love story began? Find out all the details in the following note.

How did Juliana Oxenford and her husband, Milovan Radovic, meet?

Juliana Oxenford and Milovan Radovic They met in 2011, despite this, there was no romantic approach until many years later, when they met again on a trip to Spain. Unfortunately, things would not be easy at the beginning because the audiovisual producer did not feel ready at that time to become a father, something that did not go with the plans that the journalist had set for his future.

“'Look, Juliana, the truth is that I don't see myself as a father and I don't know if it's in my plans…'. I told him 'it's okay' and let everyone continue with their lives,” said the former television presenter in an interview with Magaly Medina.

However, Three months later, Milovan looked for Juliana again and confessed that “he couldn't imagine being a father with another woman,” so they resumed their romance. A few months later, the journalist became pregnant, but unfortunately lost the baby.

Later, they both had their first daughter, whom they named María; However, Oxenford reveals that he felt that the relationship had worn out, so they separated again. During this time apart, Radovic began an affair with a Spanish woman, with whom he lasted two and a half years.

When did Juliana Oxenford and Milovan Radovic get married?

After the publicist separated from his then Spanish girlfriend, he resumed contact with Juliana, causing the spark of love to rekindle. Finally, on December 1, 2018, the couple married in a private ceremony in the company of their friends and closest family.