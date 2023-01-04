Mexico. Julián Gil attacks his ex-partner Marjorie de Sousa, both parents of a child, this after she named herself “sotlera mother” in an interview, he can’t help but answer her.

Julián Gil has reproached Morjorie de Sousa on several occasions for not allowing him to see their son and now he does it again, because it seems unfair the behavior of the Venezuelan before him.

Gil, originally from Argentina, assures that his ex-partner does not allow him to see his son and sends him a strong message after she said that she has faced complications for being a single mother.

In an interview with La mesa caliente, Marjorie said: “Sometimes we experience situations in which only we understand and that silence is only to protect, embrace and take care of what one loves most in life, one puts up with whatever,” he said during his participation in the program La mesa caliente.

Marjorie de Sousa has appeared several times on magazine covers with her son Matías. Instagram photo

De Sousa, who has participated in soap operas such as Amores verdaderas, Al otro lado del muro and La desalmada, also cites that despite the fact that women hit their souls or break their legs, they always manage to get ahead when it comes to their children, as has been the case with her.

These statements were not well taken by Julián Gil and on Instagram he reacts to them:

“Total inconsistency and if time will take care of it… What a pity that no one asks you the most important thing… Why don’t you let me be in Matías’s life… Incredible that everyone falls for your manipulations and conditioned interviews. Normalizing this is the worst thing to do can do… And even more knowing me”, writes Julián Gil.

Marjorie and Julián were a couple long ago, But they were together for a short time, because she took her mother to the apartment to live with them and that would have triggered the relationship between the couple to go downhill.

Julian Gil. Instagram photo

After separating, Marjorie de Sousa and Julian Gil began their problems for the homeland protest of their son Matías, who in the end was won by the model originally from Venezuela, but has never allowed his father to see him, let alone live with the little one.