Following Gojo’s confinement by Kenjaku, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ entered its most tense period since the start of the Shibuya Incident Arc. In addition, we saw how some characters returned and left all anime fans breathless, such as Toji Fushiguro and Kento Nanami, who could have a fundamental role in the next episode of the series, while looking for a way to free the iconic sorcerer from blue eyes.

Therefore, in the following note, we will tell you all the details that you must take into account so as not to miss absolutely anything new that the animation based on the manga of the same name created by Gege Akutami.

What time does episode 12 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

The new episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed by Shota Goshozonowho took over from Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment, will premiere on Thursday, October 12, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

In Peru, chapter 12 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will premiere at 12.00 pm and will coincide with its launch in Japan. Below, we leave you the schedules for other countries in Latin America and Spain:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As with the previous chapters, episode 10 of the anime will be released ONLINE by Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to enter the application before you have your username, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

The popularity of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' has been increasing after the start of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE for FREE?

However, if what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.