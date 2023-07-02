Until recently, the continuation of the anime “jujutsu kaisen“was confirmed, but there was no information on the platform and when it would be released. Fortunately, crunchyroll announced and formalized that the second delivery of the shonen series will hit the screens the first week of July, that is, for the summer 2023 anime season in Japan.

If you are a fan of the adventures of Yuji Itadori, Gojo Satoru and the other characters of this manga adaptation of Gege Akutamihere we leave you the information on when and where to see the premiere ON-LINE.

When does “Jujutsu kaisen” season 2 premiere?

Gojo Satoru in the trailer for the second installment of “Jujutsu kaisen”. Photo: Toho Animation

As reported on the official Crunchyroll website, the second season of “Jujutsu kaisen” is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, July 6, 2023, although the time has not yet been confirmed.

On the other hand, the anime website also reported that the series will first be released with subtitles, but then it will have both Latin and peninsular Spanish dubbing. Likewise, the date on which it will be available is yet to be determined.

Where to see all the episodes of “Jujutsu kaisen”?

The shonen anime that revolves around the life of the student Yuji Itadori can be seen on the Crunchyroll website and app. At the moment, it is the only ONLINE platform where all the chapters are available.

Watch here the trailer of “Jujutsu kaisen”, season 2