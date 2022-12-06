Judgments | The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker was sentenced to 21 years in prison

The scene happened in Hollywood in 2021.

A pop star Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer the man who shot was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday in Los Angeles, reports the Reuters news agency. The convict did not deny the case.

Fischer was attacked in Hollywood while walking Gaga’s three dogs in Hollywood last February.

The man convicted of the attack shot with a handgun Fischer, when the man’s accomplices robbed him of Gaga’s two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. Gaga’s third French bulldog, Miss Asia, escaped. Lady Gaga promised a reward of half a million dollars to those who find her two dogs on social media after the incident.

Fischer was hospitalized after the incident, but he made a full recovery from the attack. The dogs were also returned to Gaga’s representatives unharmed.

Two the other defendant who participated in the attack and robbery was also sentenced to prison. One of them received a six-year prison sentence. The third defendant, on the other hand, had previously received a four-year prison sentence for his act.

According to the police, the suspects did not know that the dogs belonged to the singer.

The convicts are said to have robbed Gaga’s French bulldogs so they could resell the valuable dogs. According to the authorities, they are known to have been connected to organized crime.

Read more: Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and the dogs were stolen – the singer offers half a million dollars for the dogs as a ransom

Read more: Lady Gaga’s stolen bulldogs were returned unharmed to the singer’s representatives